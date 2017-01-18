FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
January 18, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 7 months ago

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.4 percent to 18,894.37, crawling back from its intraday low of 18,650.33 hit in the morning, its weakest level since Dec. 8.

The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,513.86 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.4 percent to 13,563.75.

The dollar added 0.6 percent to 113.32 yen, after hitting a seven-week low of 112.57 yen.

Investors are awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech on monetary policy for any hints on the outlook for rates and the economy. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

