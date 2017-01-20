Nikkei edges up on short covering; market cautious before Trump inauguration

TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks edged up on Friday as investors covered their short positions, but gains were tempered and volume was low as markets remained cautious before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent higher at 19,137.91. For the week, it dropped 0.8 percent.

The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,533.46, with only 1.79 billion shares changing hands, compared to average trading volume of 2.06 billion shares in the past 30 days.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.4 percent to 13,747.11.

Takata Corp dived by the limit down level for a second day, ending 21 percent lower as investors grappled with the management efforts to restructure the embattled air bag maker. A source told Reuters that bidders for Takata are pushing for a court-mediated turnaround for the firm's domestic business. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)