Nikkei falls on Trump's protectionism; banks lead losses

TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks declined on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policy stance rattled investors while banks led the losses on sliding U.S. and global bond yields.

The Nikkei average fell 0.6 percent to 18,787.99 while the broader Topix dropped 0.6 percent to 1,506.33.

Bank shares shed 2.3 percent, posting the biggest fall among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry subindexes, while exporters also were knocked by the yen's rise to near two-month highs. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)