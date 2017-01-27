FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei up as weak yen helps; gains limited on Trump protectionism
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
January 27, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 7 months ago

Nikkei up as weak yen helps; gains limited on Trump protectionism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday as sentiment was helped by the dollar's strength against the yen on optimism over the U.S. economic outlook, but gains were limited on worries about U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policies.

The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent higher at 19,467.40, and it gained 1.7 percent for the week.

The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent at 1,549.25, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.3 percent higher at 13,907.16. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

