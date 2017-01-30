FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Nikkei falls as stronger yen, financials weigh
January 30, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 7 months ago

Nikkei falls as stronger yen, financials weigh

Ayai Tomisawa

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Tokyo stocks fell on Monday as a stronger yen weakened earnings outlooks for Japanese exporters, and as financial companies tumbled after data showed the U.S. economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.5 percent to 19,368.85 points in thin trade.

The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,543.77, with only 1.53 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level in two weeks.

Turnover was 1.924 trillion yen, which was also the lowest in two weeks.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.4 percent to 13,849.28. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

