7 months ago
Nikkei falls to more than 1-week low as stronger yen sours mood
February 2, 2017 / 6:16 AM / 7 months ago

Nikkei falls to more than 1-week low as stronger yen sours mood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday to its lowest in more than a week after a stronger yen soured sentiment.

Toyota Motor Corp underperformed after posting weak monthly sales in the United States.

Eyes were also on Japanese domestic corporate earnings, with Mitsubishi Heavy and Mitsubishi Electric falling 4.6 percent and 4.8 percent respectively in afternoon trade after their forecasts fell short of market expectations.

The Nikkei fell 1.2 percent to 18,914.58, the lowest closing level since Jan. 24.

The broader Topix shed 1.1 percent to 1,510.41 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.1 percent to 13,550.30 points. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)

