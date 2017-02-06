TOKYO Feb 6 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Monday as bank stocks climed following measures ordered by
U.S. President Donald Trump to reduce regulation in the
financial sector, although a slightly stronger yen kept gains
limited.
The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 18,976.71.
The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,520.42 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.3 percent to
13,618.16.
Traders said that most investors were expected to stay on
the sidelines before Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets
U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 10 and 11, with trade and
currencies likely to be on the agenda.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)