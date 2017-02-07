TOKYO Feb 7 Japanese stocks dropped to a
two-week low in thin trade, hit by weakness in global stocks and
a stronger yen as investors became risk averse.
Toyota Motor Corp underperformed the market, down
2.4 percent, following a disappointing earnings forecast.
The Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent to 18,910.78, the
lowest closing level since Jan 24.
The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,516.15,
with only 1.69 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since
Jan. 30.
Thin volume reflects investor caution ahead of the meeting
between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President
Donald Trump on Feb. 10 and 11, with trade and currencies likely
to be on the agenda.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.2 percent to
13,590.40.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)