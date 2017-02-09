TOKYO Feb 9 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday due to pressure from a stronger yen ahead of a meeting this week between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent lower at 18,907.67.

The broader Topix fell 0.7 percent to 1,513.55, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was down 0.8 percent at 13,571.04. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Sunil Nair)