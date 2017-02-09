BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
TOKYO Feb 9 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday due to pressure from a stronger yen ahead of a meeting this week between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent lower at 18,907.67.
The broader Topix fell 0.7 percent to 1,513.55, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was down 0.8 percent at 13,571.04. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015