TOKYO Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average
soared on Friday to a two-week high, following Wall Street's
lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a
major tax announcement in a few weeks.
The Nikkei gained 2.5 percent to 19,378.93, its
highest closing level since Jan. 27. For the week, the index
added 2.4 percent, the biggest weekly gain since early December.
The broader Topix gained 2.2 percent to 1,546.56 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 2.3 percent to
13,876.41.
Traders said that investors would also be focused on the
outcome of talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later in the global day, with
discussions likely to touch on trade, security and macroeconomic
issues including currencies.
