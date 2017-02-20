FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei edges up in light trading on U.S. holiday
February 20, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 6 months ago

Nikkei edges up in light trading on U.S. holiday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Japanese shares eked out small gains on Monday in a choppy session marked by low volumes as investors stayed on the sidelines with the U.S. markets closed for a holiday.

The Nikkei edged up 0.1 percent to 19,251.08, after trading in the negative territory in the morning.

The broader Topix rose 0.2 percent at 1,547.01, with only 1.497 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since Jan. 16. Turnover was 1.7 trillion yen, the lowest level since Dec. 20.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.2 percent to 13,875.93. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

