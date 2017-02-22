FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 6 months ago

Nikkei ends flat as yen's retreat halts, capping market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.

Trading was limited with investors staying on the sidelines as they awaited the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues on interest rate hikes.

The Nikkei closed down 0.01 percent at 19,379.87.

The broader Topix rose 0.1 percent to 1,557.09 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 inched up 0.02 percent to 13,962.42. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

