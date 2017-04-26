FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Nikkei scales one-month peak as yen slips
April 26, 2017 / 6:33 AM / 4 months ago

Japan's Nikkei scales one-month peak as yen slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended at a one-month peak on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and record high for the Nasdaq Composite.

The Nikkei closed at 19,289.43, its highest since March 24. The index was up 3.6 percent for the week so far, and climbed 2 percent in April.

The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America. The dollar logged its biggest one-day rise against the yen in three months.

The broader Topix gained 1.2 percent to 1,537.41, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 1.2 percent to 13,763.69. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

