4 months ago
Nikkei slips as relief rally sputters, posts hefty weekly gains
April 28, 2017 / 6:41 AM / 4 months ago

Nikkei slips as relief rally sputters, posts hefty weekly gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ticked down on Friday as a relief rally driven by fading political worries in Europe fizzled, but the benchmark managed to score its largest weekly gain since early December.

The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 19,196.74 , off five-week highs of 19,289.43 touched on Wednesday. But it was up 3.1 percent on the week.

The broader Topix fell 0.3 percent to 1,531.80, with turnover of the main board hitting 2.546 trillion yen, its highest in three weeks and about 15 percent above the long-term average.

Nintendo, the most heavily traded shares on Friday, rose 2.1 percent after its earnings suggested strong sales of its new Switch console. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

