FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Nikkei hits 6-week high, tech shares jump on earnings
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 4 months ago

Nikkei hits 6-week high, tech shares jump on earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 1 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks climbed to a six-week high on Monday as technology shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing surged on upbeat earnings.

The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 19,310.52 points, marking its highest close since March 21 while the broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,539.77.

Tokyo Electron, the second-most traded stock by turnover, surged 13.3 percent to its highest since September 2000, while Fujitsu gained 8.4 percent and Murata Manufacturing gained 5.6 percent.

Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.