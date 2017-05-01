Nikkei hits 6-week high, tech shares jump on earnings

TOKYO, May 1 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks climbed to a six-week high on Monday as technology shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing surged on upbeat earnings.

The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 19,310.52 points, marking its highest close since March 21 while the broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,539.77.

Tokyo Electron, the second-most traded stock by turnover, surged 13.3 percent to its highest since September 2000, while Fujitsu gained 8.4 percent and Murata Manufacturing gained 5.6 percent.