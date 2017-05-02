FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Nikkei climbs to 6-week high on earnings optimism
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 4 months ago

Nikkei climbs to 6-week high on earnings optimism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to six-week highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, getting a lift from robust earnings and gains on Wall Street.

The Nikkei finished 0.7 percent higher at 19,445.70, its highest close since March 21.

It added 1.3 percent for the week. Tokyo markets will be closed for three days from Wednesday for a string of holidays known as Golden Week.

Wall Street climbed on Monday, boosted by gains in Apple and other big technology stocks that more than offset weak U.S. economic data, and pushed the Nasdaq Composite to another record high.

The broader Topix added 0.7 percent to 1,550.30, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was up 0.7 percent at 13,849.15. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.