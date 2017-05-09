FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 3 months ago

Japan's Nikkei loses momentum, slips back from 17-month highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks edged down on Tuesday as the market ran out of steam after rallying to a 17-month high on Monday, though it was supported by the yen languishing at a near two-month low against the dollar.

The Nikkei share average lost 0.25 percent to 19,843.00. The index remained in reach of 19,929.48, its highest level since December 2015 reached on Monday when Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France, improving investor risk sentiment.

The broader Topix declined 0.25 percent to 1,581.77 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.3 percent to 14,125.81. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)

