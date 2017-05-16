FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Nikkei ekes out gains on sagging yen, firmer Wall Street
May 16, 2017 / 6:08 AM / 3 months ago

Japan's Nikkei ekes out gains on sagging yen, firmer Wall Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday, drawing support from a sagging yen and a rise in U.S. shares to record highs.

The Nikkei ended the day 0.25 percent higher at 19,919.82. It earlier rose to 19,998.49, its highest since December 2015, in an initial reaction to overnight Wall Street gains. But the index lost traction as the yen recovered some of its losses.

The broader Topix added 0.27 percent to 1,584.23 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.22 percent to 14,143.97.

Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

