FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Nikkei edges up on financial shares, but has 1st weekly drop in 5 weeks
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2017 / 6:29 AM / 3 months ago

Nikkei edges up on financial shares, but has 1st weekly drop in 5 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday as bargain hunters snapped up financial stocks heavily sold the previous day, but gains were limited as political uncertainty in the United States kept investors cautious.

The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent higher at 19,590.76, crawling back from negative territory in early trade.

The index suffered a weekly fall for the first time in five weeks, dropping 1.5 percent.

Takata Corp jumped 20 percent on Friday after four automakers including Toyota Motor Corp agreed to a $553 million settlement to address claims covering owners of nearly 16 million recalled vehicles with potentially defective Takata airbag inflators.

The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,559.73 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.4 percent to 13,929.80. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.