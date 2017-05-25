FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises as strong-yen trend pauses; SoftBank surges
May 25, 2017 / 6:37 AM / 3 months ago

Nikkei rises as strong-yen trend pauses; SoftBank surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.

But gains were limited as the dollar-yen stayed in a narrow range after the U.S. Federal Reserve dialled down on some of the more hawkish policy expectations in the market.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.4 percent higher at 19,813.13, and the broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,578.42.

Information technology conglomerate SoftBank gained 3.8 percent. Bloomberg reported that the company had built a $4 billion stake in Nvidia. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

