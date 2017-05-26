FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Nikkei slips as yen gains, but still manages weekly rise
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 3 months ago

Nikkei slips as yen gains, but still manages weekly rise

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average extended losses as the yen's gains against the dollar accelerated on Friday, though the benchmark index still managed to cap off a winning week.

The Nikkei ended down 0.6 percent at 19,686.84, and yet stayed 0.5 percent ahead for the week.

The dollar lost some ground to the yen, slipping 0.4 percent to 111.42 yen.

Oil and mining shares fell, after oil prices skidded 5 percent on Thursday and continued to drop on Friday, after a meeting of OPEC countries disappointed some investors who had hoped for larger production cuts.

The oil and coal subindex on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dipped 0.4 percent, while the mining subindex tumbled 2 percent

The broader Topix fell 0.6 percent to 1,569.42, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also shed 0.6 percent to 13,997.82. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.