Nikkei slips as yen gains, but still manages weekly rise

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average extended losses as the yen's gains against the dollar accelerated on Friday, though the benchmark index still managed to cap off a winning week.

The Nikkei ended down 0.6 percent at 19,686.84, and yet stayed 0.5 percent ahead for the week.

The dollar lost some ground to the yen, slipping 0.4 percent to 111.42 yen.

Oil and mining shares fell, after oil prices skidded 5 percent on Thursday and continued to drop on Friday, after a meeting of OPEC countries disappointed some investors who had hoped for larger production cuts.

The oil and coal subindex on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dipped 0.4 percent, while the mining subindex tumbled 2 percent

The broader Topix fell 0.6 percent to 1,569.42, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also shed 0.6 percent to 13,997.82. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)