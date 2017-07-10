* Shippers soar as companies integrate container businesses
* Tech shares outperform the market, cyclicals up too
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, July 10 Japanese stocks rose to more than
one-week highs on Monday after Wall Street gained on Friday,
while the dollar strengthened against the yen on the heels of
U.S. jobs data that gave investors more confidence in the
strength of the U.S. economy.
The Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 20,080.98, the
highest closing level since June 29.
"It's a straightforward market today. There is demand in
cyclical stocks such as automakers and tech stocks taking cues
from U.S. shares," said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst
at Daiwa Securities.
The marine transport sector was the best sectoral
performer after the three major shippers established a holding
company and an operating company to integrate their container
shipping businesses.
Nippon Yusen KK gained 1.4 percent, Kawasaki Kisen
Kaisha surged 2.9 percent and Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd
jumped 5.0 percent.
Overall sentiment was positive after U.S. jobs growth beat
forecasts, lifting the dollar against the yen. The dollar was
0.2 percent higher at 114.16, after notching a high of
114.21, its loftiest level since May 11.
Tech shares were in demand. Advantest Corp rose 1.9
percent, Tokyo Electron climbed 2.3 percent and
Panasonic Corp added 1.8 percent.
U.S. job growth surged more than expected in June and
employers increased hours for workers, suggesting the Federal
Reserve could stick to its plan for its third interest rate hike
this year and begin to reduce its balance sheet despite sluggish
wage gains and tepid inflation.
Japanese banking shares languished, with Mitsubishi UFG
Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group
both dropping 0.6 percent.
The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,615.48,
with 1.54 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level in two
weeks.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)