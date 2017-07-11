* Dollar-yen hits 4-month high
TOKYO, July 11 Japanese stocks finished at a
near two-week high on Tuesday, as a weaker yen boosted many
export-oriented stocks, while tech shares were cheered by the
strong Nasdaq performance overnight.
The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 20,195.48, the
highest closing level since June 29.
The broader Topix climbed 0.7 percent to 1,627.14,
but volumes hit a two-week low of 1.43 billion shares.
Panasonic Corp soared 2.0 percent and Hitachi Ltd
gained 1.6 percent after the Nasdaq Composite
and the S&P 500 technology index rose overnight on
expectations for brisk earnings. Technology companies are
expected to post some of the strongest earnings growth figures
for the second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Overall sentiment was positive, as the dollar rose to 114.45
yen to hit a four-month high. The dollar has been strong against
the yen since the Bank of Japan offered last week to buy an
unlimited amount of bonds, which drew investors' focus to the
divergent monetary policy outlook between the BOJ and the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
The spread between 10-year Treasury and JGB yields is the
widest it has been in two months, contributing to the dollar's
strength against the yen.
Market analysts said that investors are likely to continue
to take heart from the weak yen for now, while strength in tech
shares is expected to support the Nikkei benchmark index.
"While Japanese exporters expect much lower dollar-yen
assumptions, the current currency levels raise hopes for better
Japan Inc earnings," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, a strategist at
Mizuho Securities.
He also said that there is demand for growth shares and
commodity-related stocks globally, and the Japanese market is
following this trend, citing strong performance among resource
giants like Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and
Freeport-McMoRan.
"Strength in these stocks indicate a pick up in global
demand, which helps appetite for Japanese stocks as well,"
Kuramochi said.
Meanwhile, ink jet printer and watch maker Seiko Epson Corp
soared 3.7 percent after Nikkei Inc said it would add
the company's stock to the benchmark Nikkei 225 average,
replacing scandal-hit Toshiba Corp, which fell 1.8
percent.
Elsewhere, Suzuki Motor Corp fell 1.8 percent after
Dutch prosecutors said they would investigate the automaker's
possible misuse of vehicle emissions software.
