Japan's Nikkei breaks below key foreign investor support level

* Dollar-denominated Nikkei breaks through strong support

* Support break may lead to reversal of Abenomics gains

* Foreign investors’ selling expected to continue

By Tomo Uetake

TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei benchmark on Wednesday plunged below what could be the most important support level in recent years for foreign investors, a break some analysts say could lead to a foreign investment reversal in Japanese shares.

The level in question is not on the usual charts of the Nikkei share average but rather hidden in the dollar-denominated Nikkei, which reflects the market’s real returns for dollar-based investors.

In dollar terms, the benchmark briefly fell below the 136 level, a major support where every downtrend since mid-2013 has bottomed out, hitting a 2 1/2-year low.

It bounced back slightly to close at 137 on Wednesday but still faces a real danger of falling more precipitously below the key 136 support. At the current exchange rate, that 136 mark would correspond to about 15,600 in the Nikkei, its lowest level since October 2014 and a little more than 100 points below Wednesday’s close of 15,713.39.

The Nikkei’s fall comes less than two weeks after the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) unexpected adoption of negative interest rates to reinvigorate the sputtering economy.

“Personally, I think Abenomics is now facing the most challenging crash-test since its inception three years ago,” said Jesper Koll, CEO at WisdomTree Japan.

“Clearly the BOJ’s new tool of negative interest rates has proven ineffective to re-establish market confidence, at least so far in the game,” he added.

With foreign players accounting for about 70 percent of the entire trading in the Tokyo Stock Exchange, offshore investor flows are the most important determinant of market direction.

Foreign investors bought 15 trillion yen in Japanese stocks in 2013, Kuroda’s first year as BOJ governor, sparking a 56.7 percent rally in the Nikkei.

While this translated into only a 29 percent gain in dollar terms due to the yen’s 18 percent decline that year, this was still considered a handy return for a market long thought to be permanently anemic due to the country’s ageing demographics.

Since then, however, foreign investors have been mostly neutral, swinging between being modest net buyers and sellers with the dollar-denominated Nikkei broadly rangebound.

“The break of the 136 support level may lead to a complete reversal of the market’s gains since the BOJ commenced its aggressive easing in 2013,” said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management.

“As a result, foreign investors could offload the 15 trillion yen worth of stocks they bought,” he said.

Chief Japan equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, Kathy Matsui, said in report published on Tuesday that foreign liquidations via both futures and cash continue to be the main source of downward pressure on Japan’s stock market.

Since December 2015, foreigners have sold 1 trillion yen in cash equities, while they sold 3.2 trillion in futures, resulting in 4.2 trillion yen in total liquidations.

Many market players, including Matsui, think foreign investors will likely continue selling but that would be cushioned by buying from local participants, including the BOJ and public pension funds.

Yet, some investors are sceptical as to how much of a support local institutions and retail investors would be for the market.

While the BOJ’s monetary policy currently makes it an active player in the stock market, defending stock levels is not its primary objective.

Meanwhile, analysts say support from public pension funds is likely to be limited with many funds already nearly done with their planned reallocation to stocks.