TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average listed in Chicago rose in early Friday trade, extending its gains overnight and pointed to gains of more than 2.5 percent in Japanese shares after early polls raised hopes Britain will remain in the European Union.

The September contract rose to 16,595, up 0.6 percent from its U.S. close and 2.6 percent above the Japan-listed Nikkei futures' close the previous day. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano, editing by G Crosse)