#Market News
September 9, 2016 / 12:11 AM / a year ago

September Nikkei futures and options seen settling at 17,011.77 -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in September were forecast to settle at 17,011.77, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.

The closely watched settlement price, known in Japan as the special quotation, or "SQ", is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei average on the second Friday of the month.

It is calculated monthly for options and every three months for futures. The official settlement price will be announced after the market closes on Friday. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

