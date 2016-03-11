FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Nikkei futures and options seen settling at 16,586.95 - sources
March 11, 2016 / 12:22 AM / a year ago

Japan's Nikkei futures and options seen settling at 16,586.95 - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in March were forecast to settle at 16,586.95, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.

The closely watched settlement price, known in Japan as the special quotation, or “SQ”, is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei average on the second Friday of every month.

It is calculated monthly for options and every three months for futures. The official settlement price will be announced after the market closes on Friday. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

