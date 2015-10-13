Nikkei falls amid profit taking and oil stock selloff

TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Tuesday as investors took profits on the previous week’s gains, while tumbling crude prices led to a selloff on oil-related stocks.

The Nikkei share average lost 1.1 percent to close at 18,234.74 after rising 4 percent last week.

Investors returned to the market after a three-day holiday weekend in Japan and sold oil-related stocks after crude prices tumbled on Monday. Inpex Corp shares fell 3.4 percent while Japan Petroleum Exploration Co shares lost 3.2 percent.

Japan’s airline shares went the opposite direction because of falling fuel prices, lifting the Topix subindex for air transport by 3.9 percent. ANA Holdings rose 3.3 percent and Japan Airlines Co gained 4.4 percent.

Pioneer Corp soared 8.8 percent based in part on favourable market research by Deutsche Bank, while a target price hike from Barclays helped lift Nintendo’s share price by 3.1 percent.

Trade data from China was mixed and failed to heavily impact Tokyo trading, with exports coming in better-than-expected and imports missing expectations.

Market players said investors remained risk off and that U.S. earnings should guide sentiment as the week goes on.

The broader Topix shed 0.8 percent to 1,503.13 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.9 percent to 13,470.86. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Michael Perry)