FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Nikkei trim gains as yen jumps after US missile strikes on Syria airbase
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2017 / 1:44 AM / 4 months ago

Nikkei trim gains as yen jumps after US missile strikes on Syria airbase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks trimmed gains on Friday morning as the yen jumped against the dollar after the United states launched cruise missile strikes against a Syrian airbase.

The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 18,637.82 after dipping briefly into negative territory. It had risen to as high as 18,785.73 earlier in the session.

The United States launched cruise missile strikes on an airbase in Syria, U.S. officials said on Thursday, responding to a deadly poison gas attack that Washington has blamed on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.