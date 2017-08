TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Nikkei Inc., the provider of Japan's Nikkei benchmark index, said on Friday it will add Otsuka Holdings Co to the index after removing Mitsumi Electric Co.

Mitsumi Electric, which plans to merge with Minebea Co , will be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Jan. 24. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)