FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei flat, solid industrial data trims expectations of BOJ easing
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2015 / 2:42 AM / in 2 years

Nikkei flat, solid industrial data trims expectations of BOJ easing

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Machinery stocks rise after firm data

* Investors await BOJ policy decision on Fri

* Brokerages underperform on weak July-Sept profits

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average was nearly flat in choppy trade on Thursday morning after stronger-than-expected industrial output data helped reduce expectations that the Bank of Japan will announce additional easing on Friday.

The market opened on a strong note after Wall Street surged as the U.S. Federal Reserve, downplaying recent global market turmoil, made a direct reference to its next policy meeting that put a December rate hike firmly in play.

While investors took heart from brisk Japanese industrial output data announced before the market open, views that the BOJ will stand pat at its Friday policy meeting grew, traders said.

The Nikkei moved between positive and negative territory, shedding 0.1 percent to 18,879.78 in mid-morning trade after earlier reaching 19,080.89. It moved closer to a resistance level traders see at its 75-day moving average of 19,103.

“Now that the Fed hints a December hike and Japan’s economic data was strong, there are growing views that the BOJ may stand pat tomorrow,” said Yoshihiro Okumura, an analyst at Chibagin Asset Management.

He said more investors now think the BOJ may wait to see what the Fed does in December before acting.

Japan’s industrial output rose 1.0 percent in September, suggesting the economy is emerging from the doldrums as the pain from China’s slowdown begins to ease.

Some machinery stocks outperformed, helped by both the output data and their strong earnings results. Okuma Corp jumped 10 percent after it raised its profit outlook for the year ending March and hiked dividend payouts. It was the fourth most-traded stock by turnover.

Makino Milling Machine Co surged 5.2 percent.

Oil shares outperformed as oil prices rose, with both Inpex Corp and Japan Petroleum Exploration advancing 2.0 percent.

On the other hand, brokerages slipped after reporting weaker-than-expected profits for the July-Sept quarter. Both Nomura Holdings and Daiwa Securities Group tumbled 5.1 percent.

The broader Topix shed 0.1 percent to 1,546.47 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was flat at 13,876.71. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.