Nikkei ends five-day winning streak ahead of U.S. holiday weekend
#Market News
November 25, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei ends five-day winning streak ahead of U.S. holiday weekend

Joshua Hunt

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell on Wednesday, snapping a five-day winning streak as investors took profits amid geopolitical tensions that damaged risk appetite and a strengthening yen that hurt sentiment, dragging down exporters and financials.

The Nikkei share average shed 0.4 percent to end the day at 19,847.58, ending a five-day winning streak.

The broader Topix fell 0.7 percent to 1,594.67 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 0.7 percent to end the session at 14,377.33. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

