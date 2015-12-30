FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei up on Wall St rally, investors remain on edge over oil prices
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 30, 2015 / 2:32 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei up on Wall St rally, investors remain on edge over oil prices

Joshua Hunt

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after a Wall Street rally helped brighten sentiment ahead of the last trading day of 2015, but investors remained cautious as oil prices continued to skid.

The Nikkei share average edged up 0.3 percent to 19,035.55 by midmorning, remaining on course to gain more than 9 percent for the year.

“We’re seeing thin volumes at year-end as the number of active participants has decreased due to the holidays,” said Martin King, co-managing director at Tyton Capital Advisors.

“Aside from manufacturing numbers at the beginning of January many will be poised to see the present state of the current account, announced on the 12th, hoping to see an addition to the substantial surpluses recorded in 2015.”

Sentiment was helped by sharp gains on Wall Street, where the major indexes each gained more than 1 percent and the S&P 500 rose to a modest gain for the year.

A bounce in crude oil prices quickly evaporated after forecasts predicted cold snaps in Europe and the United States would be short-lived, dampening prospects for increased demand amid a global glut that threatens to resume putting pressure on fragile markets.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp rose 3.3 percent after the Yomiuri newspaper reported that Toshiba Corp will likely sell its medical equipment business to the imaging company as part efforts at restructuring Toshiba following its $1.3 billion accounting scandal.

Yamazaki Baking Co shares soared 8.3 percent to a record high after Nomura Securities raised its rating of the stock to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral,’ citing strong earnings.

The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,547.96 by midmorning and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 edged up 0.2 percent to 13,955.90. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.