Nikkei extends losses after North Korea says conducted nuclear test
January 6, 2016 / 4:02 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei extends losses after North Korea says conducted nuclear test

Joshua Hunt

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average extended early losses and fell as much as 1.7 percent on Wednesday afternoon after North Korea said it had conducted a nuclear test, stoking geopolitical concerns in the region.

“North Korea woes added to investor fears and hit further the Japanese market, which was already battered by geopolitical worries about the Middle East and volatility in Chinese shares,” said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The Nikkei share average recovered was down 1.4 percent at 18,123.30 points by midafternoon.

The broader Topix was down 1.4 percent at 1,483.47 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 1.4 percent to 13,362.05. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Kim Coghill)

