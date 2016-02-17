FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei extends losses as yen weakening trend stalls
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2016 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei extends losses as yen weakening trend stalls

Joshua Hunt

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average extended its earlier losses during mid-afternoon trading on Wednesday after the yen broke from a fragile weakening trend, unnerving investors.

The Nikkei share average fell 2.2 percent to 15,704.21 in afternoon trading. Japan’s benchmark index added 7.4 percent in a dramatic rally over the past two days, but stalled on Wednesday amid volatility in global markets and crude oil prices.

“The rally itself has been extraordinary but very thin and the failure of the yen to continue on the fairly steady path of weakening we’ve seen in the past couple of days has been reflected as nervousness in the Nikkei,” said Stefan Worrall, director of Japan equity sales at Credit Suisse.

“It’s been a very volatile two weeks and nerves are still frayed despite the fact that we’re off the bottom of those extreme sessions we saw last week.”

The broader Topix slid 1.9 percent to 1,272.69 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.9 percent to 11,494.40. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.