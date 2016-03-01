Nikkei falls on Wall St, strong yen; China survey further chills mood

* Nikkei expected to trade 15,630-16,500 this week - analyst

* NEC dives after sharply cutting forecast

* Shiogoni soars after signing agreement with Roche on flu drug

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday morning tracking Wall Street and hit by concerns about the strong yen, with investor sentiment further soured by a weak Chinese manufacturing survey.

The Nikkei shed 0.9 percent at 15,881.44 in midmorning trade, after dropping 1.0 percent on Monday.

The dollar fetched 112.34 yen, erasing Friday’s 0.9 percent gain and hitting exporters. Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co both fell 1.1 percent, while Advantest Corp dropped 1.4 percent.

“Investor sentiment overall is sour now. The Japanese market this week is going to depend on external factors and overseas economic data again,” said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities, citing indicators such as the China’s PMI survey just published, U.S. manufacturing data and U.S. jobs data due out later this week.

Sato said that the Nikkei will likely stay in a wide range of 15,630-16,500 this week.

China’s factories shed jobs at the fastest rate in seven years in February as activity shrank to five-month lows, raising doubts about the government’s ability to reduce industrial overcapacity this year without triggering a sharp jump in unemployment.

The Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 48.0 in February, below market expectations of 48.3 and January’s reading of 48.4.

Meanwhile, NEC Corp dived 11 percent after it cut its operating profit forecast to 100 billion yen from previously forecast 135 billion yen for the year ending March.

Bucking the weakness, Shionogi & Co rose 3.4 percent after the drugmaker signed a license and collaboration agreement with Roche for the development and commercialisation of its oral anti-influenza drug S-033188.

Nitto Denko Corp soared 3.2 percent after announcing a share buyback plan.

The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,295.27 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.2 percent to 11,732.86. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)