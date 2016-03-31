FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei falls to near 2-week low on strong yen; tumbles 12 pct on quarter
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Nikkei falls to near 2-week low on strong yen; tumbles 12 pct on quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei fell in choppy trade on Thursday to a near two-week low as a stronger yen trimmed the profit outlook for exporters, while investors stayed on the sidelines on the final day of Japan’s financial year looking for more catalysts ahead.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.7 percent to 16,758.67, the lowest closing level since March 18. Japan’s benchmark index rose 4.6 percent for the month, while it tumbled about 12 percent for the fourth quarter through Thursday.

The broader Topix declined 0.7 percent to 1,347.20 and ended the quarter 13 percent lower.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 0.7 percent to 12,161.79. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.