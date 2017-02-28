* All sectors in positive territory
* Exporters higher after dollar rises against yen
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average
gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar
gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak
about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in
the day.
The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 19,235.10 in
midmorning trade after dropping to 2-1/2 week lows on Monday.
All of Topix's 33 subsectors were in positive territory,
with cyclical stocks outperforming after falling on the previous
day.
In Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
closed at a record high for a 12th straight session after Trump
said he would talk about his plans for "big" infrastructure
spending in his first major policy address to Congress.
"Investors have seen the market fluctuating between hopes
and disappointment about Trump's growth policy and a lack of
details," said Isao Kubo, equity strategist at Nissay Asset
Management. "They now hope that his speech today will finally
bring some details, but they are not entirely optimistic so they
are still nervous about taking positions."
Exporters were higher, with Toyota Motor Corp
rising 0.9 percent, Honda Motor Co gaining 1.2 percent
and Panasonic Corp soaring 1.3 percent after the dollar
gained 0.51 percent against the yen to 112.75 yen.
Meanwhile, Miura Printing Corp was untraded with a
glut of buy orders after Daio Paper Corp said that it
plans to acquire 32.3 million shares of Miura Printing via a
takeover bid, aiming to fully acquire it.
The broader Topix gained 0.9 percent to 1,547.03 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.8 percent to
13,850.75.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)