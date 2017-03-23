* School principal says he received donation from first lady
* Nintendo falls on profit-taking
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, March 23 The Nikkei share average fell to
a 1-1/2 month low in choppy trade on Thursday morning as a
political scandal centering on the wife of Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe sapped domestic investor sentiment.
The Nikkei was down 0.4 percent at 18,973.75 in
mid-morning trade, its lowest intraday level since Feb. 9, after
opening a tad higher. At 0145 GMT, the index was nearly flat.
On Thursday morning, the principal of a Japanese nationalist
school said in a testimony to parliament that he received a
donation of 1 million yen ($8,980) from the prime minister's
wife in 2015. Prime Minister Abe has previously denied that his
wife donated 1 million yen to the school on his behalf.
Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities, said that the testimony is souring investors'
appetite for risk, with most staying on the sidelines.
"The testimony is the biggest event of the day, so all the
eyes are on it," said Miura.
Exporters were mixed, with Toyota Motor Corp
falling 0.4 percent, Honda Motor Co rising 0.3 percent
and Panasonic Corp shedding 0.2 percent.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 111.345 yen,
enjoying a bit of respite after sliding to a four-month low of
110.735 on Wednesday, when it fell for the seventh straight
session.
Nintendo Co, which was up earlier after a
regulatory filing showed BlackRock owns over five percent of
stock in the company, dropped 2 percent on profit-taking.
Nintendo shares had been rising over the past five days on
hopes for strong demand in its Switch console.
The broader Topix dropped 0.1 percent to 1,528.36
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.1 percent to
13,666.82.
(Editing by Sam Holmes)