By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 29 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Thursday morning to hover near two-year highs after Wall
Street rebounded, with tech shares, like Advantest Corp
and Shin-Etsu Chemical, outperforming the overall
market.
The Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 20,238.75 in
midmorning trade, moving closer to 20,318.11 hit last week, the
highest level since August 2015.
Meanwhile, the broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to
its near two-year high of 1,627.54.
Tech shares, which stumbled on the previous day, rebounded
after the Nasdaq posted its best session since Nov. 7 overnight.
Gains in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also
bolstered sentiment in the Japanese tech sector.
Advantest rose 1.0 percent, Hitachi Ltd
added 1.3 percent and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, a top
maker of semiconductor silicon wafers, leapt 1.4 percent.
"We see reversals in some sectors today. For the overall
market, investors are still waiting for major catalysts from
next week as well as this weekend's Tokyo poll," said Nobuhiko
Kuramochi, a strategist at Mizuho Securities, referring to
Sunday's Tokyo Metropolitan assembly election.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government, its ratings
slipping over suspicions of favouritism, has suffered a fresh
embarrassment after his defense minister made politically
sensitive remarks just days ahead of a key local election.
"It's not like the market is deeply worried about the
election. But from foreign investors' standpoint, political
stability was one of the reasons to invest in the Japanese
market, so we don't want a negative surprise on the weekend,"
Mizuho's Kuramochi said.
Next week, the market is focused on the Bank of Japan's
'tankan' business sentiment survey as well as U.S. economic
indicators which include ISM Manufacturing PMI and unemployment
data.
Bucking the strength, Nitori Holdings tumbled 6.7
percent after the furniture retailer saw its operating profit
decline by 5.6 percent to 25.72 billion yen ($229 million) in
March-May, hurt by a weaker yen and expenses related to new
store openings.
