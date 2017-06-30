* Nikkei is on track to post weekly drop but to post gain
monthly
* Nikkei is poised to rise quarterly
* BOJ's exit strategy next question - analyst
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 30 Japan's Nikkei share average
stumbled to two-week lows on Friday morning after investors
turned risk-averse as major central banks signalled that the era
of cheap money was coming to an end, which hurt both U.S. and
European markets overnight.
While 31 of the Topix's 33 subsectors were in negative
territory, tech names in particular underperformed after a sharp
sell-off in the Nasdaq overnight soured sentiment.
The Nikkei dropped 1.2 percent to 19,978.73 in
midmorning trade after falling to as low as 19,946.51, the
lowest level since June 16.
For the week, the benchmark index is on track to fall 0.7
percent, but it is poised to rise 1.8 percent on the month. For
the quarter, it has gained 5.8 percent so far.
Equity investors are concerned about the rise in interest
rates globally, as a host of hawkish comments from central banks
signalled the beginning of the end of ultra-loose monetary
policy.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi indicated on
Tuesday that the central bank could begin to tighten monetary
policy, though sources said on Wednesday that Draghi had been
overinterpreted by markets.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney surprised many on
Wednesday by conceding that a hike was likely to be needed as
the economy came closer to running at full capacity.
The Bank of Canada had its say, with two top policymakers
this week suggesting they might tighten monetary policy as early
as July.
"Stock markets around the world have been supported by
ultra-loose monetary policy by their central banks, so the signs
of reversing are frightening investors," said Yoshinori Shigemi,
global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.
"With these central banks hinting at tightening, the next
question will likely be to the Bank of Japan asking whether and
when it will start discussing exit strategy."
On Friday, data showed that Japan's core consumer prices
rose 0.4 percent in May from a year earlier, marking the fifth
straight month of gains and offering the central bank some hope
a strengthening economy will gradually lift inflation toward its
ambitious 2 percent target.
Tech shares were sold, with Advantest Corp tumbling
3.0 percent, Panasonic Corp shed 1.9 percent and
electronic products maker Ibiden Co declined 2.6
percent.
Banking stocks outperformed, after Benchmark U.S. Treasury
yields rose overnight. Mizuho Financial Group and
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group both rose 0.2 percent.
The broader Topix dropped 0.9 percent to 1,609.78.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)