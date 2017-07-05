By Shinichi Saoshiro
| TOKYO, July 5
TOKYO, July 5 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped to its lowest level in nearly three weeks on Wednesday
amid heightened tensions following North Korea's ballistic
missile launch, while automakers managed to extend gains on
encouraging sales.
The Nikkei share average was down 0.7 percent at
19,899.69 after plumbing 19,888.90, its lowest since June 16.
Bereft of Wall Street leads as U.S. markets were closed on
Tuesday for a national holiday, the Nikkei stuck to a relatively
narrow range.
"U.S. Secretary of State (Rex) Tillerson mentioning North
Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) early this
morning has caused the market to remain cautious," said Masahiro
Ichikawa, senior strategist t Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.
"At the same time, the domestic market is retaining a fair
degree of calm regarding the situation, while waiting to see how
the United States responds to North Korea's actions."
Tillerson called for global action after North Korea tested
a newly developed ICBM, calling it a new escalation of
Pyongyang's nuclear threat.
Defence industry-related firms slipped after surging the
previous day in response to Pyongyang's ICBM launch.
Ishikawa Seisakusho Ltd, a maker of defence
equipment including landmines, fell 4.4 percent after rallying
roughly 20 percent the previous day. Howa Machinery, a
manufacturer that supplies firearms and mortars to Japan's
military, was down 1.4 percent after rising 2.9 percent on
Tuesday. Defence system equipment maker Nippon Avionics Co
shed 3.2 percent following the previous day's rise of
5.6 percent.
Automakers extended gains from Tuesday, when they rose on
data pointing to stronger-than-expected June U.S. vehicle sales.
Subaru Corp rose 2.1 percent and Nissan Motor Co
edged up 0.8 percent.
Toyota Motor Corp was up 1 percent after it
announced late on Tuesday that its June China vehicle sales rose
10 percent from a year earlier, compared to an increase of 9.6
percent in May.
Oncolys Biopharma Inc rose as much as 8.4 percent
after the biopharmaceutical developer announced that OBP-1101
(TelomeScan F35), a tumour cell detection adenovirus agent the
company is developing, received a U.S. patent grant.
The broader Topix lost 0.4 percent to 1,603.96.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)