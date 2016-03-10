FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei snaps three-day losing streak on improved risk appetite
March 10, 2016 / 6:21 AM / a year ago

Nikkei snaps three-day losing streak on improved risk appetite

Joshua Hunt

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose for the first time in four days on Thursday after a bounce in oil prices overnight strengthened risk appetite, while exporters benefited from a weaker yen and expectations of further easing from the European Central Bank.

The Nikkei share average rose 1.3 percent to 16,852.35.

Medical electronics company Hoya Corp gained 1.9 percent after Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “buy” from “hold,” citing healthy balance sheet and a “multitude of strategic options” for mid and long-term investors.

The Topix subindex for electric and gas shed 3.1 percent after a Japanese court ordered operations at two of Japan’s four on line nuclear reactors to halt, dimming prospects for further restart.

The operator of these two reactors, Kansai Electric Power Co Inc, plunged 14.7 percent and weighed heavily on the index.

The broader Topix climbed 1.5 percent to end the day at 1,352.17 with all but two of its 33 subindexes in positive territory.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 1.5 percent to 12,235.49. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

