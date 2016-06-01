FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Nikkei extends morning losses as yen strengthens, exporters slide
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

Nikkei extends morning losses as yen strengthens, exporters slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark Nikkei share average extended its earlier losses after the yen built on its gains, with the U.S. dollar slipping below 110 yen, hurting the profit outlook for exporters and other Japanese shares that benefit from a weaker currency.

The Nikkei share average was 1.9 percent lower at 16,914.13 in late afternoon trading.

Shares of home appliance and electronics exporter Panasonic Corp slid 2.2 percent in late afternoon trading while automaker Toyota Motor Corp fell 0.8 percent and tyre exporter Bridgestone Corp slipped 1.5 percent.

The broader Topix slid 1.5 percent to 1,359.25 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was 1.6 percent lower at 12,248.67. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.