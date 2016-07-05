Nikkei snaps 6-day winning streak on strong yen; banks underperform

* Exporters fall on profit taking, stronger yen

* Banks underperform on Europe concerns

* Japan Display soars after Singapore fund buys stake

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Tuesday morning, snapping a six-day winning streak after a stronger yen triggered profit taking, while banking stocks underperformed on fears of counterparty risks following a drop in European banks.

The Nikkei dropped 1.0 percent to 15,620.11 in midmorning trade after gaining 5.5 percent in the course of its six day rally.

Sentiment toward stocks is weak after the dollar fell 0.3 percent to 102.32 yen.

"Although fears about the dollar going below 100 yen again have receded, there is still an impact on Japanese manufacturers' earnings under the current currency levels," said Kazuhiro Takahashi, equity analyst at Daiwa Securities.

He added that investors probably won't take large positions before the release of U.S. jobs data this Friday.

As markets fret over the health of European banks and counterparty risks, Japanese banking stocks underperformed, falling 1.6 percent.

European banks, saddled with bad loans, dragged European shares lower overnight, after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's spokesman said the country had no plans to defy EU rules by pumping public money into its banks.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 1.7 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group declined 2.0 percent.

Exporters lost ground with Toyota Motor Corp dropping 0.4 percent, Honda Motor Co shedding 1.2 percent and Panasonic Corp declining 0.7 percent.

On the other hand, Japan Display Inc soared after a regulatory filing showed that Singapore-based fund Effissimo, established by former colleagues of Japan's most famous activist investor, Yoshiaki Murakami, bought 5.44 percent of the stock.

The broader Topix dropped 0.7 percent to 1,253.00 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.7 percent to 11,312.65. (Editing by Sam Holmes; Editing by Sam Holmes)