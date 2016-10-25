Nikkei rises to 6-mth high helped by weak yen; Kyushu Railway thrives on debut

* Exporters, banking shares gain ground

* Nidec soars after hiking profit forecast

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a six-month high on Tuesday morning as a weaker yen lifted hopes that Japanese exporters' earnings will recover, while investors hurried to catch shares in Kyushu Railway's market debut.

Kyushu Railway Co jumped 15 percent on the prospect of fat dividends and hopes the company will benefit from its real estate business and increased tourism to Japan.

The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 17,372.90 in midmorning trade, the highest since April 28.

The U.S. S&P 500 hit a two-week high on Monday on the back of strong earnings, boosting risk sentiment in Japan.

With Japanese mid-year earnings season heading toward its peak, investors are focused on whether companies' profits are likely to recover in the second half of the fiscal year.

"The market has priced in that the results for the first half would be badly hit by a strong yen," said Masaru Hamasaki, head of market & investment information department at Amundi Japan.

Electric motor maker Nidec Corp jumped 4.7 pct after it raised its operating profit forecast to 135 billion yen from 130 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 2017.

Exporters gained ground after the dollar stood firm at 104.37 yen, just below a 2-1/2-month high of 104.635 yen set earlier this month.

Toyota Motor Corp gained 1.3 percent and Nissan Motor Co added 0.9 percent.

Banking shares also attracted buying, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group surged 2.3 percent while Mizuho Financial Group rose 1.2 percent.

The broader Topix added 0.7 percent to 1,376.45 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.7 percent to 12,343.87. (Reportijg by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)