* Exporters, banking shares gain ground
* Nidec soars after hiking profit forecast
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Oct 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a six-month high on Tuesday morning as a weaker yen lifted
hopes that Japanese exporters' earnings will recover, while
investors hurried to catch shares in Kyushu Railway's market
debut.
Kyushu Railway Co jumped 15 percent on the prospect
of fat dividends and hopes the company will benefit from its
real estate business and increased tourism to Japan.
The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 17,372.90 in
midmorning trade, the highest since April 28.
The U.S. S&P 500 hit a two-week high on Monday on the back
of strong earnings, boosting risk sentiment in Japan.
With Japanese mid-year earnings season heading toward its
peak, investors are focused on whether companies' profits are
likely to recover in the second half of the fiscal year.
"The market has priced in that the results for the first
half would be badly hit by a strong yen," said Masaru Hamasaki,
head of market & investment information department at Amundi
Japan.
Electric motor maker Nidec Corp jumped 4.7 pct
after it raised its operating profit forecast to 135 billion yen
from 130 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 2017.
Exporters gained ground after the dollar stood firm at
104.37 yen, just below a 2-1/2-month high of 104.635 yen
set earlier this month.
Toyota Motor Corp gained 1.3 percent and Nissan
Motor Co added 0.9 percent.
Banking shares also attracted buying, with Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group surged 2.3 percent while Mizuho
Financial Group rose 1.2 percent.
The broader Topix added 0.7 percent to 1,376.45 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.7 percent to
12,343.87.
(Reportijg by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)