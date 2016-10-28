* Exporters post modest gains
* Investors being selective on exporters before earnings -
analyst
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Oct 28 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Friday morning to hover near a six-month high as rising bond
yields lifted insurers and banks, which are investing more in
overseas bonds amid Japan's low bond yield environment.
The Nikkei gained 0.4 percent to 17,410.28 in
midmorning trade after hitting a fresh six-month high of
17,459.02 earlier. For the week, the benchmark index is poised
to post two consecutive week of gains. It has gained 1.4 percent
this week.
The dollar notched a three-month high against the yen of
105.34 yen on Thursday, also supporting overall
sentiment.
The dollar got an overnight lift from yields on U.S.
Treasuries, which climbed to roughly five-month peaks tracking
gains in German and British bond yields as investors speculated
that the Bank of England and the European Central Bank would
both hold off on further easing measures.
Dai-ichi Life Holdings soared 3.2 percent, Sompo
Holdings surged 2.0 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group rose 1.7 percent and Mizuho Financial
Group gained 1.2 percent.
"Japanese stocks are benefiting from these overseas factors.
But investors are being cautious and selective on stock-picking
for exporters until companies' earnings worries recede," said
Kazuhiro Takahashi, an equity strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Exporters added modest gains as they were supported by a
weaker yen on Friday, but gains were limited amid worries that a
strong yen in the first half of this year may force companies to
cut annual outlooks when they release their interim earnings.
Komatsu Ltd, Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi
Motors Corp are among the companies that will report
their mid-year earnings on Friday.
Toyota Motor Corp added 0.5 percent, Honda Motor Co
advanced 0.3 percent and TDK Corp rose 1.1
percent.
The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,388.06 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.5 percent to
12,442.36.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)