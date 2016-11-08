* Nikon surges after report it will cut jobs

* SoftBank rises after reporting earnings

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Nov 8 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down in choppy trade on Tuesday morning, with cautious investors opting to stay on the sidelines before the U.S. presidential election.

The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent to 17,148.27 in mid-morning trade, after opening slightly higher.

Traders said investors were still on edge but sentiment could stabilise over the day on the likelihood Democrat Hillary Clinton will beat her Republican rival Donald Trump.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's statement on Sunday that it stands by its July finding that Clinton was not guilty of criminal wrongdoing in her use of a private email server, has boosted her chances of victory.

Investors have tended to see Clinton as a more status quo candidate. On the other hand, Trump's stance on foreign policy, trade and immigration has unnerved the market.

"The market is not overly cautious, but it cannot price in a Clinton presidency completely," said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

Sato said that the United Kingdom's decision in June - defying market expectations in passing the Brexit referendum - to leave the European Union is still fresh in investors' minds.

Domestic-demand sensitive stocks such as retailers and food stocks lost ground. Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings dropped 0.7 percent and Takashimaya Co shed 1.4 percent, while Kikkoman Corp slid 1.6 percent.

Meanwhile, exporters were steady, with Toyota Motor Corp rising 1.0 percent and Honda Motor Co gaining 0.4 percent.

Some companies reporting earnings were under the spotlight. SoftBank Group Corp gained 2.2 percent after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter operating profit and announcing plans to make future large-scale investments via an upcoming $100 billion tech fund it is establishing.

Nikon Corp rose as much as 2.5 percent after the Nikkei reported that the company planned to cut 10 percent of its domestic workforce.

The broader Topix was flat at 1,362.74 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was also flat at 12,211.01. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)