By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Nov 15 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
down in choppy trade on Tuesday morning as investors took
profits from sharp gains in the past few days that were driven
by hopes that Donald Trump's economic policies would favour
Japanese exports by strengthening the dollar.
While encouraged by the dollar's surge against the yen on
the back of soaring U.S. bond yields, some investors have turned
cautious because of the abrupt move.
"A weak yen trend is giving the market a relief as it raises
hopes that corporate earnings will be better than expected. But
the rising U.S. yields will have to come down at some point, so
people are cautious against when the turnaround moment will
arrive," said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa
Securities.
The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 17,625.48 after
opening a tad higher.
The benchmark index has risen nearly 9 percent since the
U.S. election result last Wednesday as investors in the Japanese
market reassessed the economic implications of Trump's shock
victory.
The 10-year U.S. bond yield has jumped about
0.40 percentage point to 10-month highs since Trump was declared
the winner last Wednesday. While the dollar is up 6.7 percent
from a low on Wednesday. In Asia trading on Tuesday, the dollar
soot at 108.10, down 0.5 percent from an overnight level of
108.545 yen.
Exporters were mixed, with Toyota Motor Corp rising
0.4 percent, Honda Motor Co gaining 0.7 percent and
Panasonic Corp falling 0.2 percent.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group jumped 4.0 percent
after saying that it will buy up to 1.69 percent of own stock
for as much as 100 billion yen.
Two other big banks also rose after their mid-year results
met market expectations despite being lower on the year.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rose 3.4 percent while
Mizuho Financial Group gained 1 percent.
Banks in general were helped by rising U.S. yields, which
should favour their investment opportunities.
Paper company Hokuetsu Kishu Paper nosedived 8
percent after the company cut its net profit forecast for the
year ending March 2017 to 8 billion yen from a previously
forecast 10 billion yen.
The broader Topix was flat at 1,400.58 and the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 edged up 0.1 percent to
12,594.08.
